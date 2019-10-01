Isuzu Inaugurates New Showroom in Partnership With Blue Tokai in Mumbai
Located on the ground floor of the CR2 Mall in Nariman Point, this brand’s touch-point will connect with every age group.
Isuzu Mu-X/ Representaional Image. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Isuzu and speciality coffee company, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, have come together for the automaker's new showroom, to be known as Isuzu Café, set amidst the upscale South Mumbai neighbourhood of Nariman Point, offering a whole new experience of ‘Isuzu life’ in a café setting.
Located on the ground floor of the CR2 Mall in Nariman Point, this brand’s touch-point will connect with every age group - from young budding enthusiasts, businessmen who stand out or to a family which seek the best of both worlds.
The ambience is relaxed and easy-going. One can walk in to enjoy freshly brewed coffee made with the finest Arabica beans, sourced from single-estate farms across the country.
The Isuzu Brand Showroom is a place for conversation and designed to rejuvenate those who need to break away from their routine. The café will permanently showcase the Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross and mu-X Sports Utility Vehicle and one can touch and feel these machines and can take a test drive too.
