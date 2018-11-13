English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Introduces Jonty Rhodes Limited 30 Package For V-Cross Customers

The ‘Limited 30’ package will be available to existing and potential customers of V-Cross at a special price of Rs.1.99 lakhs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross with Jonty Rhodes Limited 30 package. (Image: Isuzu)
Isuzu Motors India has introduced a new ‘Jonty Rhodes Limited 30’ package for Adventure Utility Vehicle - V-Cross. Limited to only 30 units, customers of this special edition V-Cross will have a chance to own the package with exclusive sporty accessories, experiences with Isuzu India’s lifestyle ambassador, Jonty Rhodes’ and a complementary entry to the ‘iV-League’ adventure drive event. The ‘Limited 30’ package will be available to existing and potential customers of V-Cross at a special price of Rs.1.99 lakhs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The exclusive sporty accessories, specially designed for the Standard Variant of the V-Cross, include Body Graphics with Jonty’s signature & ‘Limited 30’ emblem, front & rear skirts, deck bed-liner, sporty black faux leather seat cover embroidered with Jonty’s signature, add-on skid plate, door visors, B-pillar sash-tape, courtesy lamps, illuminated rocker-plates, front foot-well illumination, door garnish lights and special carpet mats.

The package will be fitted by Isuzu authorised dealer technicians.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
