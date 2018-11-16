English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Motors Expands Network in India, Opens New Dealership in Mangalore
Isuzu says the new outlet in Mangalore will address the growing customer base in Karnataka.
Newly launched Cauvery Isuzu in Mangalore. (Image: Isuzu)
Isuzu Motors India expanded its network in Karnataka with the inauguration of its new authorised dealer outlet – ‘Cauvery Auto’ in Mangalore. Isuzu says the new outlet will address the growing customer base in the region. Isuzu launched the new mu-X, a 7-seater SUV and the D-Max range of pick-ups, marking the inauguration of the new outlet.
Speaking at the inauguration, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Isuzu products have been receiving significant attention in Karnataka, especially on the coastal side of the state. Mangalore, being the gateway of Karnataka, is growing rapidly with export and import businesses that demand efficient hub-and-spoke transportation."
He further added, "D-Max Pick-up range have proved its capability in many parts of India and I strongly believe it will continue to deliver immense ‘value’ to those discerning customers of Mangalore and nearby districts. The new mu-X and V-Cross will strongly appeal to many families and lifestyle-oriented customers in the region. We are extremely pleased to partner with Cauvery Auto, who will represent brand Isuzu here.”
Nikhil Gupta, Director, Cauvery Auto said, “We are delighted to be associated with Isuzu, one of the world-renowned manufacturers of commercial vehicles & utility vehicles of quality and reliability. The need for efficient pick-ups and utility vehicles in Mangalore and nearby districts are significantly increasing and we see a huge potential for Isuzu D-MAX and mu-X vehicles here. With our association with Isuzu, we will continue to serve our customers with the right products and services.”
Cauvery Group has been in the automobile retail business for over 20 years in the state with presence in Bangalore, Hassan, Mangalore, Mysore and Udupi. The group has been retailing two-wheelers, cars, premium luxury cars and commercial vehicles in the Karnataka.
