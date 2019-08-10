Isuzu Motors Inaugurates its First North-Eastern Dealership Facility in Guwahati

Isuzu Motors India has entered the North-East market by setting up a new authorised 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership facility of ‘North East ISUZU’ in Guwahati. The outlet is spread over an area of 12,000 sq.ft with the showroom designed according to ISUZU global dealership standards. It is equipped with 5 service bays, dedicated paint booth, modern tools and ISUZU trained service technicians and is located conveniently on NH 37, Near IOCL Petrol Station, Balughat, Guwahati.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely excited to take the brand ISUZU to North-East market, as we are witnessing a significant potential for our range of utility vehicles from the D-MAX platform. The new outlet will not only address the local market but also cater to the nearby districts and adjoining states. Our efforts have always been in line with our customer requirements and we constantly strive to offer products & services that are driven by ISUZU’s core ‘value’ of reliability and quality. ISUZU has already won many loyal customers in the North-East and this outlet will bring them closer to the brand as we move forward. I wish our new dealer partner North East ISUZU the best in their journey with us.”

Sanjive Narain, Managing Director, North East ISUZU, said, “With the growing demand for ISUZU vehicles in the North-East region, we are happy to partner with ISUZU to provide customers’ access to the range of D-MAX personal and commercial pick-ups and mu-X SUV. These exciting range of utility vehicles from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many traders and businessmen, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.