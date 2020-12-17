Isuzu Motors India Announces Winter Service Camp Across India, Rolls out Discounts and Offers

Isuzu Motors India has announced that it will be conducting nationwide ‘Winter Service Camp’ for its range of Isuzu D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs. As per the company, this service camp is aimed at offering customers’ benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the winter season across the country.

An initiative of ‘Isuzu Care’, the winter service camp will be organised across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between 18th and 24th December 2020 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

The winter service camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Bhuj, Bimavaram, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gurugram, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Rajahmundry, Raipur, Rajkot, Siliguri, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following:

- Free Comprehensive 50-Point Check-up

- Free Top Wash

- 10% discount on labour (only on Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) and any other Mechanical Repairs)

- 7% discount on ‘PMS’ parts, ‘Wear and Tear’ parts and ‘General Repair’ parts

- 7% discount on engine oil

- Rs 100 discount on Fumigation

Customers can contact an Isuzu dealer outlet or visit their website for service booking.