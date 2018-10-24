English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Motors India Eyes D-Max, Mu-X to Boost Export Volume
Isuzu in India currently retails adventure pickup vehicle 'D-Max V-Cross', five seater, smart commercial pickup 'D-Max S-CAB' and for cargo applications 'D-Max Regular CAB'.
Photo for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Automaker Isuzu Motors India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Isuzu Motors, had earlier unveiled its new seven-seater sports utility vehicle mu-X priced up to Rs 28.19 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The mu-X is currently produced at the manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tada. Isuzu Motors Ltd, President, Masanori Katayama, noted cricketer and brand ambassador Jonty Rhodes, senior officials took part in the unveiling of the new SUV.
"India is one of the key growth market for Isuzu and we have made significant progress since we began operations in 2012," Katayama said. "Isuzu is in the midst of creating a new lifestyle in India with these globally proven vehicles. The Indian-made range of D-Max and mu-X SUV vehicles will strengthen our export operations and will play an important role in the growth of Isuzu in future," he said in a statement.
The new mu-X projects a new design in front and rear and comes with sportier 'Lava Black' premium interior and leather seats. The drivetrain is powered by a three-litre Isuzu 4JJ1 diesel engine and would be available in 4x2 and 4x4 variants with a five-speed automatic transmission.
The new mu-X has a higher ground clearance and enhanced safety features including six airbags and hill descent control. The company on the occasion unveiled new retail outlet KUN Isuzu in the city. Isuzu currently retails adventure pickup vehicle 'D-Max V-Cross', five seater, smart commercial pickup 'D-Max S-CAB' and for cargo applications 'D-Max Regular CAB'.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
