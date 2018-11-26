English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Motors India Inaugurates New Regional Training Centre in Delhi
The new regional training centre will offer training to Isuzu dealer technicians on various technical knowledge on Isuzu vehicles, service aspects apart from skill enhancement.
Photo for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new ‘Regional Training Centre’ in New Delhi. Located at Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, the new training centre will impart training to the service personnel including service managers, advisors and technicians of Isuzu dealer partners in the North and other neighbouring regions. The new training centre adds to the existing facility already operational in Chennai, since 2014.
The new regional training centre will offer training to Isuzu dealer technicians on various technical knowledge on Isuzu vehicles, service aspects apart from skill enhancement. The modules, comprising classroom and practical training in live work-bays, will cover areas from periodic maintenance to drivetrain management. The training centre can accommodate training for 15-20 dealer personnel per batch and the training will be handled by Isuzu authorised service trainers.
Isuzu Regional Training Centre in New Delhi. (Image: Isuzu)
Speaking at the inauguration, Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “Training and Development has always been at the core of Isuzu operations. Being a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles globally, Isuzu believes training dealer technicians is one of the key pillars of providing higher service quality and ensuring customer delight. We are committed to offering the ‘right products and services’ in India as well and this training centre will further enhance the skill and competence in the service domain.”
Notably, dealer technicians who had undergone ‘Isuzu Certified Technician’ (ICT) course, secured the 10th position in the recently concluded ‘I-1Grand Prix World Technical Competition’ held in Bangkok in the month of September 2018. Team India is one amongst 24 countries which had participated in the highly recognised Isuzu global competition.
