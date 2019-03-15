Isuzu Motors India Inaugurates New Service Facility in Visakhapatnam

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new dedicated service facility of ‘Mahavir ISUZU’ in Visakhapatnam. The new facility will be equipped with modern tools and 5 service bays to handle various vehicle servicing requirements. The facility is spread over an area of 22,000 sq.ft and is conveniently located in one of the key industrial hubs of Visakhapatnam on the Chennai – Kolkata highway.Mahavir ISUZU adds to its network of touch-points already operational in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad. ISUZU vehicles purchased from any of the authorised outlets in Andhra Pradesh are exempted from Motor Vehicle Tax till March 2021.The new facility will be manned by technicians professionally trained by ISUZU. Notably, one of the ISUZU Certified Technician from Visakhapatnam had represented team India in the Global ISUZU Grand-Prix Technical Competition held recently. This facility is designed with ISUZU Dealership Standards to offer convenience and best service support to all its customers.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “ISUZU has been strengthening its sales and service operations constantly across the country. Andhra Pradesh, being the home for ISUZU vehicles, is one of the key growth markets for ISUZU in India. Our service operations are backed by various levels of training to provide customers the best service in the pursuit of customer satisfaction. Our association with Mahavir goes back to days when ISUZU started its operations in India in 2012. They have been constantly supporting us with their remarkable customer-centric sales and service approach through these years and we are happy to strengthen our association with this new dedicated service facility. I wish Mahavir Group the very best in their journey with us.”