Isuzu Motors India Opens New Dealership in Kannur, Kerala

Manufacturer of the popular D-MAX pick-ups and mu-X SUV, Isuzu Motors India expanded its reach in the state of Kerala with the inauguration of a new Showroom of ‘Autocross ISUZU’ in Kannur. The new sales outlet adds to the existing touch-points of ISUZU located in Kochi, Trivandrum and Calicut providing seamless access to its utility vehicles and services.

Speaking at the occasion, Takeshi Hirano, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We have been constantly increasing our footprint in Kerala, as we see an increasing demand for our range of D-MAX pick-ups and mu-X SUV. The product reliability and durability have been well appreciated by customers in the country and special schemes like ‘D-Serve’ and ‘5ECURE’ for D-MAX Regular Cab and mu-X SUV, respectively, stand testimony to those attributes that differentiate ISUZU from others.”

Shameem PP, Managing Director, Autocross ISUZU, said, “We are pleased to represent ISUZU in this market and within 3 months of our first outlet inauguration in Calicut, we are happy to set up another for ISUZU in Kannur. ISUZU utility vehicles have significant potential in this market and are considered to be the most versatile products offering the best comfort, safety and driving experience. We are looking forward to serving our customers with the right products and services at all times.”

The new showroom in Kannur spread over an area of 2600 sq.ft., with three car display is designed in line with ISUZU dealership standards and is conveniently located at 13/372, Ground Floor, Auto Zone, Thaze Chova, Kannur – 670 006. Strengthening its presence further in the state of Kerala, Isuzu Motors India also commenced its sales operations in Perumabavoor (Manikandan ISUZU) and Pathanamthitta (EVM ISUZU).

“Today, by starting our sales in three locations - Kannur, Perumbavoor and Pathanamthitta, we are well placed to serve our customers widely, with products that will perfectly suit their evolving needs”, added Hirano, on the side-lines of the Kannur facility inauguration.

