Isuzu Motors India Opens New Outlet in Ahmedabad

From R to L- Takeshi Hirano, VP-Sales & Marketing,Isuzu Motors India, Kuren Amin,MD-Torque and Rupen Modi,Director-Torque unveiling the vehicle. (Image: Isuzu Motors)

Isuzu Motors India inaugurated its 2nd showroom of Torque Isuzu in Ahmedabad, making it the 5th touch-point in the state of Gujarat. Isuzu Motors India has been associated with Torque Commercial Vehicles since 2015 and has been operating authorised sales & service outlets in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhuj. Isuzu says that this additional outlet will enhance the company’s reach in the city, offering seamless sales and service support to all its customers.Speaking on the occasion, Takeshi Hirano, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Gujarat continues to be a key market for growth for ISUZU in India. We have always remained focused in delivering value through our products, backed by customer-friendly sales and service support. Our products in D-MAX portfolio have gained significant traction amongst many businesses with its versatility and the mu-X continues to appeal to many families for its sheer space and comfort. Torque Commercial Vehicles is one of our important dealer partners in India, and we are happy to extend our footprint in the state with this new facility.”Kuren Amin, Managing Director, Torque Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to be associated with ISUZU for over 3 years and be a part of their journey in India. Gujarat market has now started to witness phenomenal growth in the Pick-up segment, thanks to the world-renowned ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups, which has catapulted this change in the market. With the new showroom in Ahmedabad, we are well placed to serve the market better.The new showroom in Ahmedabad is located in the commercial hub of the city and is spread over an area of 5500 sq.ft. The company says the facilities has been built on the new Isuzu dealership standards to provide high-quality customer experience.