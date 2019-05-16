English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Isuzu Motors India to Roll-out ‘Isuzu Care’ Summer Service Camp Across India
This service camp is aimed at offering customers’ preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during this season across the country.
Photo for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Isuzu Motors India will be conducting nation-wide summer service camp for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers’ preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during this season across the country.
An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the service camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 20th and 25th May 2019 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.
The services will include a free 50-point check up, free top-wash, 10 per cent discount on labour, and 7 per cent discount on 'Wear and Tear' and 'Gear Repair Parts'.
The Summer Service Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Bhuj, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Karnal, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.
Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://isuzu.in/service-booking.php for service booking. Customer can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.
Edited by: Anirudh SK
