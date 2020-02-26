Isuzu Motors Opens New Dealership Outlet in Mehsana, Gujarat

Isuzu Motors India, the Japanese manufacturer of popular D-MAX pick-ups, inaugurated a new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) outlet of Torque Isuzu in Mehsana, Gujarat. The new facility adds the existing sales and service touch-points of Torque Isuzu located across six locations in the state. The company also inaugurated the newly refurbished outlet in Rajkot as per the Isuzu dealer identity standards. The new outlet in Mehsana is set up at an area of around 8000 sq.ft., located conveniently on Mehsana – Ahmedabad Highway, to offer seamless access to the world-class utility vehicles built on the highly dependable D-MAX platform. The new facility adds to the network of touch-points already operational in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Rajkot and Vadodara.



Speaking at the inauguration, Takeshi Hirano, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Isuzu Motors India said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right product and right service at all times. The D-MAX pick-ups have gained a strong traction in the state of Gujarat, thanks to its versatility and performance. Torque Isuzu has been working towards enhancing the customer experience with the range of Isuzu pick-ups. We are happy to open another important touch-point of Torque ISUZU in Gujarat that will address the growing demand for our range of utility vehicles.”

Kuren Amin, Managing Director, Torque ISUZU, said, “We are happy to be serving the customers of Gujarat with the highly dependable range of Isuzu D-MAX pick-ups. Today, with seven outlets of ISUZU in the state, we are well-placed to adequately meet the growing demand for these reliable utility vehicles in the region. This new outlet in Mehsana will further increase our customer base and together with ISUZU we are committed to delivering value to all our customers.”

Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab: The Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin pickup, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. The Regular Cab is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant excels in meeting the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is an ideal choice to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The Cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses.

‘D-Serve’ – ISUZU offers the popular ‘D-Serve’ package at no additional cost for Regular Cab model. The package provides Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 km (whichever is earlier) - includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear and tear items. This excludes accidental damage related repairs. This limited period offer is valid for all new purchases of Regular Cab models. The price of the D-MAX Regular Cab Flat Deck Variant is Rs 7,59,303 (ex-showroom, Mehsana).

Isuzu D-MAX S-CAB: The Isuzu D-MAX S-Cab, a 5-seater Pick-up, offers a unique combination of Space, Performance and Strength in Smart proportions. It caters to the modern businessmen and professionals who seek a high level of sophistication, space. The S-cab is now also available in a Hi-Ride variant, which provides a higher ground clearance required for travelling smoothly over challenging roads. The S-CAB is also ergonomically designed and offers superior features for safety, comfort and convenience for the modern Pick-up driver. The price of the D-MAX S-Cab Hi-Ride Variant is Rs 9,37,633 (ex-showroom, Mehsana).

Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross: The Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross is India’s preferred Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle, caters to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The recently launched new V-Cross now comes with new design giving a more aggressive and solid stance on or off-road. It has new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, bi-led headlamps and many more newly added features that make the exterior design of vehicle truly aspirational. On the interior, it gets all-black upholstery with perforated leather seats, piano black garnish finish on the dashboard, new 3D electroluminescent meter, Gear Shift Indicator and more. The new V-Cross is also loaded with features like PESS, speed-sensing auto door lock etc. Safety is further enhanced with Co-driver Seat Belt Reminder, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. The price of the D-MAX V-Cross starts at Rs 16,52,846 (ex-showroom, Mehsana).

Isuzu mu-X: The Isuzu mu-X is a premium 7-seater full-size SUV. It is a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only style, power and a dominating road presence but also want to have the best-in-class space and comfort for their family. The new mu-X comes with refreshed exteriors (front and rear), exuding more aggressive stance, premium ‘Lava Black’ interiors, additional safety features including 6-Airbags (front, side and curtain), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and 18-inch multi-spoke twist design diamond-cut alloy wheels making the SUV sportier and muscular. The price of Isuzu mu-X starts at Rs 27,31,504 (ex-showroom, Mehsana).

‘5ecure’ - The Isuzu mu-X now comes with an extended warranty of 3 years / 50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier) on the ISUZU mu-X Powertrain, comes in addition to the ‘5ecure’ comprehensive warranty package, which offers a ‘5 years Comprehensive Warranty and 5 years Free Periodic Maintenance’, for 1,50,000 km (whichever occurs earlier).