1-min read

Isuzu Motors Opens New Outlet in Andhra Pradesh

Customers purchasing Isuzu vehicles from this outlet are eligible for availing Motor Vehicle Tax exemption, applicable for Isuzu vehicles purchased in Andhra Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
Isuzu mu-X front fascia. Photo for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Expanding its network in Andhra Pradesh, Isuzu Motors India has opened a new authorised outlet in the state. The car major's new dealer 'Sasya Automotives' inaugurated the 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) outlet. The facility becomes the 6th authorised outlet of Isuzu in the state, with others in Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.

Customers purchasing Isuzu vehicles from this outlet are eligible for availing Motor Vehicle Tax exemption, applicable for Isuzu vehicles purchased in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement. Isuzu Motors India launched the range of Isuzu D-Max Pick-ups and Isuzu Amu-X, a 7-seater full-size SUV, in the presence of officials from Isuzu, Sasya Automotives and early-bird customers to mark the start of sale from the new outlet.

"Isuzu vehicles are the pride of Andhra Pradesh, making significant inroads across the country, and more importantly in Andhra Pradesh. With over 12,000 vehicles already delivering value to many customers in the country, we are keen to expand our reach to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where we see a huge potential for the D-MAX range of Pick-ups," said Takeshi Hirano, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Isuzu Motors India.

Isuzu Motors India recently announced its association with Jonty Rhodes, an internationally known cricketing legend, to promote the lifestyle and adventure Pick-up Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross in India. The company manufactures the range of D-MAX and mu-X vehicles at its plant located in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, operational since April 2016.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
