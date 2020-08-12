Isuzu Motors Ties Up With TVS Autmobile Solutions to Unveil Vehicle Service Facility in Ahmedabad

Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer Isuzu Motors joined hands with TVS Automobile Solutions to inaugurate a multi-brand MyTVS facility at Torque Isuzu in Ahmedabad. According to Isuzu Motors, this facility will deliver multi-brand services under the brand "MyTVS". Additionally, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can also opt to become franchisees of MyTVS, providing dedicated and shared services within their service premises itself, the carmaker said.

According to Isuzu Motors, the MyTVS facility within the Isuzu workshop premises will also have dedicated facilities for other brands while the predominant part of the workshop will continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility. "This will bring about efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for MyTVS," Isuzu Motors India said in its statement.

The newly-formed MyTVS facility will offer a variety of services to customers that include body/accidental repairs for brands others than Isuzu Motors, quick service, speed wash, as well as cashless insurance at affordable costs. Isuzu Motors that the manpower deployed at the facility is trained on skill inventory, gap analysis, and aggregate repairs for the multi-brand service.

Announcing the partnership, Isuzu Motors India deputy managing director Ken Takashima said that the company is constantly working on making its facilities increasingly viable. Takashima added that the partnership will also enhance the dealer's ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connecting with customers of other brands as well.

"It is a decisive strategic deal that has the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. The fact that brick and mortar dealership/service centre are capital intensive, this coexistence model will ease that burden," said TASL managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan.

While Isuzu Motors India has dedicated dealer touch-points located in 49 locations across the country, TASL through MyTVS provides as integrated multi-brand aftermarket car service with more than 600 service facilities as well as affiliated partner garages in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, New Delhi, and Maharashtra.