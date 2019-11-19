Isuzu Motors to Stop Manufacturing BS-IV Vehicles by December End This Year

Keeping in line with the upcoming regulatory mandate, Isuzu Motors India will be closing production of BS-IV compliant vehicles by end-December 2019. The new BS-VI models of ISUZU passenger models - ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross and ISUZU mu-X SUV is expected to be dearer by Rs 3 to 4 lakhs. The price of commercial range – D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB will also increase by Rs 1 to 1.5 lakhs (all on ex-showroom price).

Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company spokesperson said, “There is an air of uncertainty prevailing amongst vehicle buyers in the country. As per the government announcement, BS-IV vehicles purchased on or before 31 March 2020 will continue to run even after implementation of BS-VI norms coming in force from April 2020. ISUZU would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of ISUZU utility vehicles.”

