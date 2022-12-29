Italian Bike Brand MBP to Enter Indian Market at Auto Expo 2023, M502N First Product Launch

AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd) is all set to add one more brand to its already impressive portfolio of bike manufacturers. Adishwar Auto Ride currently sells 26 different bikes of five different manufacturers. The company will expand its arsenal of bikemakers with the launch of Italian-origin (Chinese-owned) brand MBP or Moto Bologna Passione.

MBP is a small Italian bikemaker which will sell its bikes through Keeway and Benelli dealerships in India. MBP will make its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2023, and its first offering in the Indian market will be the M502N naked bike. Moreover, bike enthusiasts are in for a treat as Keeway will also be launching the SR250 neo-retro bike in India at the Auto Expo.

MBP M502N

Italian bikemaker MBP, which is under Chinese ownership, will come to India under the umbrella of AARI. Its first product, the M502N, is a mid-capacity naked bike.

The M502N is powered by a liquid-cooled, 486cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 51 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This engine is matted to a 6-speed transmission. The bike will feature KYB’s suspension, with a preload-adjustable fork and monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by J.Juan, with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. This braking system is paired to dual-channel ABS.

The M502N will come with 120/60-ZR17 (front) and 160/60-ZR17 (rear) cast alloy rim sizes and Pirelli Angel GT tyres. MBP’s M502N will take on the likes of Benelli Leoncino and the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6 ½.

Keeway SR250

Hungarian motorcycle brand Keeway will launch its eighth product in the Indian market, the SR250. This bike will probably share many design elements with the SR125 and will come with a larger displacement engine.

The entry-level retro classic SR125 was launched in India in October. The Keeway SR125 is powered by a 125cc 4-stroke single cylinder 2 valve SOHC air-cooled engine with EFI that generates 9.7 hp power and 8.2 Nm torque.

