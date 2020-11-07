Italian Police Uses Lamborghini Huracan Sportscar to Transport Kidney 500km Across Country: Watch Video

In an interesting turn of events, an Italian police car recently made it to the headlines after it helped transport a kidney for a transplant. The police drove a Lamborghini Huracan with the organ from the northern city of Pandova to Rome, an otherwise 500-km six-hour journey that was completed in a little under 2 hours with the help of the sportscar.

The car used for the priority high-speed transport is specially deployed in the force's fleet for the sole purpose of carrying organs, plasma or vaccines. Reports also suggest that the car features a special cold box upfront as well.

Italian police officers drove their Lamborghini to deliver a kidney to a hospital waiting to carry out surgery on a patient pic.twitter.com/rdVjvMq7AW — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2020

The Huracan is the smallest Lambo out there that currently has 4 derivatives. The top-rung Huracan EVO is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, uprated to produce higher power output and an emotional and powerful sound, with Titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system.

Also Watch:

The Huracán EVO outputs 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg the Huracán EVO reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 31.9 m, with a top speed of more than 325 km/h.