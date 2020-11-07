AUTO

Italian Police Uses Lamborghini Huracan Sportscar to Transport Kidney 500km Across Country: Watch Video

Lamborghini Huracan transports kidney from Pandova to Rome. (Image source: YouTube/Reuters)

Lamborghini Huracan transports kidney from Pandova to Rome. (Image source: YouTube/Reuters)

The car used for the priority high-speed transport is specially deployed in the force's fleet for the sole purpose of carrying organs, plasma or vaccines.

In an interesting turn of events, an Italian police car recently made it to the headlines after it helped transport a kidney for a transplant. The police drove a Lamborghini Huracan with the organ from the northern city of Pandova to Rome, an otherwise 500-km six-hour journey that was completed in a little under 2 hours with the help of the sportscar.

The car used for the priority high-speed transport is specially deployed in the force's fleet for the sole purpose of carrying organs, plasma or vaccines. Reports also suggest that the car features a special cold box upfront as well.

The Huracan is the smallest Lambo out there that currently has 4 derivatives. The top-rung Huracan EVO is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, uprated to produce higher power output and an emotional and powerful sound, with Titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system.

Also Watch:

The Huracán EVO outputs 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg the Huracán EVO reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 31.9 m, with a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

