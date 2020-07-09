Italy Suspends Flights From Bangladesh for a Week After Passengers Test Covid-19 Positive

Italy has announced the suspension of all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a “significant number” of passengers who tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.

During the suspension, the government will work on new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the European Union and the Schengen area, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo "blanket testing" for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections.

Lazio has reported some 8,000 cases since Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak emerged at the end of February, far fewer than in Lombardy and other northern regions.

Italy, one of the world’s worst-hit countries with almost 35,000 deaths from COVID-19, ended a rigid lockdown two months ago and has reported fewer than 50 deaths per day for the last two weeks.

