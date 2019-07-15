ITL and Yanmar Launch Solis Yamnar Tractor Range in India
Earlier, Solis tractors manufactured at Hoshiarpur in Punjab were only for export, making ITL India’s leading exporter of tractors.
Raman Mittal, Executive Director, ITL, Ken Okuyama, Director, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.. (image Source: ITL)
ITL (International Tractors Ltd.) has launched the Solis Yanmar tractor range in collaboration with Yanmar Agribusiness Co. Ltd. of Japan. Earlier, Solis tractors manufactured at Hoshiarpur in Punjab were only for export, making ITL India’s leading exporter of tractors.
Speaking at the launch, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director – ITL, stated: “The launch of Solis Yanmar is poised to change the canvas of farm mechanization in India. ITL began by exporting its first tractor, Solis, to Europe in 2011. Since then, Solis has seen phenomenal growth, expanding globally to 120 countries in eight years, with more than 100,000 satisfied customers. Solis is now one of the top-five tractor brands in Europe. With this launch in India, we are targeting sales of 50,000 Solis and Yanmar tractors and 400 dealerships within two years. Solis Yanmar tractors offer multiple technologically-advanced features and superior comfort, which will revolutionize the quality of ‘Made in India’ farm technologies.
We are looking to dominate the market of application based solutions to solve two major problems our farmers face; water scarcity and need for greater output. For example, when our 4WD tractor with optimum weight is used with rotavator for puddling applications, farmers will require 50% lesser water than while using other tractors with full cage wheels. Similarly, our tractors equipped with advanced 4WD Technology and Express Transmission Speeds will give higher output to our farmers.“
Elaborating on the tie-up, Mr. Ken Okuyama, Director, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. – Yanmar, said: “Given Yanmar’s strong footprint in Japan and Southeast Asia and the brand leadership of ITL’s Solis in overseas markets, we are confident that the partnership between Yanmar and ITL will propel both companies to new heights in the Indian market. We believe Solis will replicate its overseas success in India because it’s a great product for a new generation of Indian farmers. Our YM3 tractor is equipped with Yanmar’s advanced SMARTASSIST REMOTE technology for precision and efficiency to deliver a more profitable agriculture for the 21st century.”
ITL has one of the biggest ranges of 20-110 HP tractors outside India. Given the overseas assembly plants of ITL and Yanmar – in Brazil, Turkey, Algeria and USA – Solis has gained market leadership in many regions. Besides, ITL’s in-house manufacturing capabilities make it a big mover of ‘Make in India’, with the engine and transmission manufactured in the country.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 63,990 But The Real Surprise is The Free Watch GT
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Serious Discounts on Apple iPhone XR With Prices Now Starting at Rs 49,999
- ICC World Cup Final | Would Have Taken This Total Before The Match Started: Plunkett
- ICC World Cup Final | Pitch Invader Attempt Foiled at World Cup Final
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket