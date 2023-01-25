Indian Railways has announced a new Jaganath Yatra special train that will run from Wednesday. The train has been announced as a part of the Bharat Gaurav program. Many special trains including the Ramayana circuit train have already been flagged off and passengers loved the railways’ initiative of the same. All the trains will be operated by IRCTC.

The train will be flagged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on Wednesday afternoon. During the event, three Union Ministers, Ashwini Vaishnav (Railway Minister), Dharmendra Pradhan (Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship) and G Kishan Reddy (Tourism Minister) will be present and more than 500 passengers will travel from the train.

The Jagannath Yatra train will cover major pilgrimage centres of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Apart from Puri’s Jagannath Mandir, Gaya, Varanasi and Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar will also be a part of the journey. The fare per person is Rs 17,655 and the package is for 7 nights and 8 days.

The train will start from New Delhi and will cover Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Ganga Aarti, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Samudra, Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar, Parashurameshvara Temple, Udayagiri Caves, Sun Temple at Konark and Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlinga in Jharkhand. There will also be a darshan of Vishnupad Temple in Gaya.

Pilgrims looking for a great tour and minimal charges should check IRCTC’s Twitter account for such updates. Moreover, the official YouTube channel will see a live stream happening from 3:30 pm onwards on Wednesday to see the inauguration of the tourist train that will take all the passengers through the various destinations listed.

IRCTC tweeted about it and wrote, “IRCTC Sri Jagannath Yatra by Bharat Gaurav theme-based tourist train is all set to depart on 25 January 2023. Join us for the LIVE- streaming of its inaugural ceremony on our YouTube channel, 3:30 p.m. onwards.”

Read all the Latest Auto News here