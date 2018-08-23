English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jaguar Announces Music and Technology Based Collaboration with Pop Star Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa currently holds the title for the most-streamed female artist in the world.
Pop star Dua Lipa with the Jaguar I-Pace. (Image: Jaguar)
Loading...
Jaguar has announced a partnership with British-Kosovan pop star Dua Lipa. The singer-songwriter will be launching the collaboration with the British marquee brand at an exclusive gig in Amsterdam on September 3. The pop star has garnered success with hit tracks such as Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and One Kiss.
The first show, dubbed 'The Pace: Season One' will be a part of the series of events planned by Jaguar. The shows will showcase the brand’s E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, along with the new I-Pace electric car. Dua Lipa currently holds the title for the most-streamed female artist in the world. She will be performing with the I-Pace as a part of the show, although, it is not clear how exactly the collaboration will take place.
Speaking of the collaboration, which is called "Dua Lipa x Jaguar," the singer said: "I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It’s a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together. I’m so excited that my first car is going to be the I-Pace and to be trailblazing for the new electric generation."
A promotional video has also released where the Jaguar I-Pace is being driven around Dua Lipa as she performs. The video features futuristic and psychedelic light trails which could be the hint at the 'music and technology partnership' between the pop star and Jaguar.
Also Watch
The first show, dubbed 'The Pace: Season One' will be a part of the series of events planned by Jaguar. The shows will showcase the brand’s E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, along with the new I-Pace electric car. Dua Lipa currently holds the title for the most-streamed female artist in the world. She will be performing with the I-Pace as a part of the show, although, it is not clear how exactly the collaboration will take place.
Speaking of the collaboration, which is called "Dua Lipa x Jaguar," the singer said: "I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It’s a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together. I’m so excited that my first car is going to be the I-Pace and to be trailblazing for the new electric generation."
A promotional video has also released where the Jaguar I-Pace is being driven around Dua Lipa as she performs. The video features futuristic and psychedelic light trails which could be the hint at the 'music and technology partnership' between the pop star and Jaguar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Don’t Call Taimur, Roohi Brother and Sister; They May Want to be Together in 20 Years
- Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes
- Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...