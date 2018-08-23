Jaguar Announces Music and Technology Based Collaboration with Pop Star Dua Lipa

Jaguar has announced a partnership with British-Kosovan pop star Dua Lipa. The singer-songwriter will be launching the collaboration with the British marquee brand at an exclusive gig in Amsterdam on September 3. The pop star has garnered success with hit tracks such as Blow Your Mind (Mwah) and One Kiss.The first show, dubbed 'The Pace: Season One' will be a part of the series of events planned by Jaguar. The shows will showcase the brand’s E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, along with the new I-Pace electric car. Dua Lipa currently holds the title for the most-streamed female artist in the world. She will be performing with the I-Pace as a part of the show, although, it is not clear how exactly the collaboration will take place.Speaking of the collaboration, which is called "Dua Lipa x Jaguar," the singer said: "I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It’s a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together. I’m so excited that my first car is going to be the I-Pace and to be trailblazing for the new electric generation."A promotional video has also released where the Jaguar I-Pace is being driven around Dua Lipa as she performs. The video features futuristic and psychedelic light trails which could be the hint at the 'music and technology partnership' between the pop star and Jaguar.