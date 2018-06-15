Jaguar F-Type SVR Launched in India at Rs 2.65 Crore, Bookings Open

Jaguar F-Type SVR from the back. (Photo: Jaguar)

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that they have started to accept bookings of the Jaguar F-Type SVR. Developed by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover, the F-Type SVR is the fastest production car ever made by the British automaker.The car is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 hp and 700 Nm of torque, making it capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. That’s not it, the car will then go on to a claimed top speed of 322 km/h. The Jaguar F-Type SVR will be available in Coupe and Convertible form.Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The new F-Type SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort; sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel of the new F-Type SVR.”The interiors of the car feature SVR performance seats, which also get a cooling feature, that offer lateral support during spirited driving. Moreover, the lightweight Magnesium construction of the seats saves an incredible – in supercar world - 8 kg of weight when compared with the previous generation models.Weight-saving seems to be the theme with the F-Type SVR as it uses Titanium and Inconel exhaust system that saves 16 kg. The forged 20-inch alloy wheels save a further 13.8 kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37 percent higher than the conventional F-TYPE rear knuckles.The car has been fitted with wider Pirelli P-Zero tyres – 10 mm wider than standard F-Type tyres – to offer improved grip and handling.The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-Pace (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 1.8 Crore) and F-Type (starting at Rs 1.34 Crore). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.