English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jaguar F-Type SVR Launched in India at Rs 2.65 Crore, Bookings Open
The Jaguar F-Type SVR is the fastest production car made by JLR till now and can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Jaguar F-Type SVR. (Photo: Jaguar)
Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that they have started to accept bookings of the Jaguar F-Type SVR. Developed by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover, the F-Type SVR is the fastest production car ever made by the British automaker.
The car is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 hp and 700 Nm of torque, making it capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. That’s not it, the car will then go on to a claimed top speed of 322 km/h. The Jaguar F-Type SVR will be available in Coupe and Convertible form.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The new F-Type SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort; sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel of the new F-Type SVR.”
Jaguar F-Type SVR from the back. (Photo: Jaguar)
The interiors of the car feature SVR performance seats, which also get a cooling feature, that offer lateral support during spirited driving. Moreover, the lightweight Magnesium construction of the seats saves an incredible – in supercar world - 8 kg of weight when compared with the previous generation models.
Weight-saving seems to be the theme with the F-Type SVR as it uses Titanium and Inconel exhaust system that saves 16 kg. The forged 20-inch alloy wheels save a further 13.8 kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37 percent higher than the conventional F-TYPE rear knuckles.
The car has been fitted with wider Pirelli P-Zero tyres – 10 mm wider than standard F-Type tyres – to offer improved grip and handling.
Also Watch:
The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-Pace (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 1.8 Crore) and F-Type (starting at Rs 1.34 Crore). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
Also Watch
The car is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 hp and 700 Nm of torque, making it capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. That’s not it, the car will then go on to a claimed top speed of 322 km/h. The Jaguar F-Type SVR will be available in Coupe and Convertible form.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The new F-Type SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort; sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel of the new F-Type SVR.”
Jaguar F-Type SVR from the back. (Photo: Jaguar)
The interiors of the car feature SVR performance seats, which also get a cooling feature, that offer lateral support during spirited driving. Moreover, the lightweight Magnesium construction of the seats saves an incredible – in supercar world - 8 kg of weight when compared with the previous generation models.
Weight-saving seems to be the theme with the F-Type SVR as it uses Titanium and Inconel exhaust system that saves 16 kg. The forged 20-inch alloy wheels save a further 13.8 kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37 percent higher than the conventional F-TYPE rear knuckles.
The car has been fitted with wider Pirelli P-Zero tyres – 10 mm wider than standard F-Type tyres – to offer improved grip and handling.
Also Watch:
The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-Pace (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 1.8 Crore) and F-Type (starting at Rs 1.34 Crore). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Ranbir Credits Alia for Being a Positive Influence in His Life in This Candid Interview
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal