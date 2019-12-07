Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jaguar F-Type to Get Sleek, Sporty Redesign for 2021 Model

The new Jaguar's F-Type coupe dons a smoother, sportier exterior design and the R variant has been equipped with a new, finely-tuned, supercharged V8 engine.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 7, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
Jaguar F-Type to Get Sleek, Sporty Redesign for 2021 Model
Jaguar's new 2021 F-Type R is powered by a V8 engine which produces 575 hp. (Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover/ AFP Relaxnews)

For the 2021 model year, Jaguar has updated its F-Type sports car: the front end has been enhanced with a more athletic expression, the body has been given a more assertive impression, and the powertrain has been taken in a powerful new direction. Not only does the latest rendition of Jaguar's F-Type coupe don a smoother and sportier exterior design than the previous generation, but also, the R variant has been equipped with a new, finely-tuned, supercharged V8 engine. On the outside, the surfaces spanning from the hood to the rear have been smoothed out. The headlights have been reoriented so that the bottom of the signature J-shaped daytime running lights face the front wheels instead of the bumper like the previous iteration of the model.

The grille has been enlarged ever so slightly, and the air intakes take on a more aerodynamic look and stretch farther back towards the front fender. In the cabin, a new 12.3-inch HD virtual instrument cluster, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air software updates, assumes its position along with the dash. The most powerful version of the car, the R variant, is powered by a supercharged V8 engine that generates 575hp and can push the car from 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds.

Additionally, the driver will benefit from the improved driving dynamics which result from an uprated chassis with new springs, dampers, anti-roll bars, and rear knuckles. While the US pricing as not yet been announced, the model is available in the UK starting at £54,060.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

