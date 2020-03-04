Jaguar I-PACE All-Electric Premium Chauffeur Service Launched in London

A new all-electric premium chauffeur service called Havn launches today in London with a fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUVs. Each ride can be tailored to the preferences of the passenger with options such as playlist, temperature, and chauffeur interaction all customisable ahead of your journey via the iOS and Android app or an online booking portal. All Havn drivers are carefully selected, full-time employees of the company who will undertake a rigorous training programme, arming them with the skills to deliver Havn’s customer-focused experience. This is reflected in the official app’s approval rating of 4.8/5, which to date has been downloaded over 5,500 times.

Havn offers customers, an all-electric and totally personalised type of urban transport with no compromise on comfort and style that is unique to London. The company has clocked up over 28,968 km (18,000 miles) in trials since September 2019. Havn is backed by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm, which is committed to investing in innovative new technologies for an autonomous, electrified, connected and shared mobility future. All this is helping to deliver Jaguar Land Rover’s Destination Zero vision, a future underlined by zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

Since the trial phase in September, the fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs has grown thanks to demand from individuals and customers of premium businesses and corporate travel. Luxury hotels in London using the service allow guests to request a vehicle from the concierge and be picked up at the door. The push for businesses to search out more eco-friendly alternatives is reflected in a recent report which found that 66 per cent of UK companies plan to improve internal environmental-related practices to make them more sustainable by 2021.

Joseph Seal-Driver, Managing Director of Havn, said: “The decision to use the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the 2019 World Car of the Year, allows us to offer our customers a sustainable premium alternative, urban mobility with zero emissions. In just four months we have proved there is a significant appetite from customers who want sustainable transport without compromising on luxury, we’re seeing a fantastic response from businesses who want to improve their corporate travel.”