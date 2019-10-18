Jaguar I-Pace Becomes First All-Electric Nürburgring Race E-Taxi
Customers can now experience the sports car performance of the I-PACE at the most demanding race circuit in the world with a professional driver behind the wheel.
Jaguar I-pace e-Taxi. (Image source: JLR)
Jaguar is the first manufacturer to offer customers an all-electric RACE eTAXI experience around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Customers can now experience the sports car performance of the I-PACE at the most demanding race circuit in the world with a professional driver behind the wheel. The zero-emissions model can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 s thanks to its state-of-the-art 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, which develops 294 kW (400 PS) and 696 Nm of torque.
The introduction of the first all-electric RACE eTAXI is another step in Jaguar’s electrification strategy as it enables more people to experience Jaguar’s award-winning I-PACE first-hand.
Jaguar is no stranger to electric race cars, with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team preparing for a fourth season in Formula E. Jaguar has also completed its inaugural season of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, the first all-electric single-make competition of its kind in the world, which features a grid of close-to-production I-PACE racers.
The new experience is available from now until the end of the season in late November. Since its launch in 2018, the Jaguar I-PACE has won multiple awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, European Car of the Year and German Car of the Year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL Opening Ceremony
- Lebanon Thought Charging For WhatsApp is a Good Idea, But Citizens Vented Their Anger