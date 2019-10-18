Jaguar I-Pace Becomes First All-Electric Nürburgring Race E-Taxi

Jaguar is the first manufacturer to offer customers an all-electric RACE eTAXI experience around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Customers can now experience the sports car performance of the I-PACE at the most demanding race circuit in the world with a professional driver behind the wheel. The zero-emissions model can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 s thanks to its state-of-the-art 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, which develops 294 kW (400 PS) and 696 Nm of torque.

The introduction of the first all-electric RACE eTAXI is another step in Jaguar’s electrification strategy as it enables more people to experience Jaguar’s award-winning I-PACE first-hand.

Jaguar is no stranger to electric race cars, with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team preparing for a fourth season in Formula E. Jaguar has also completed its inaugural season of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, the first all-electric single-make competition of its kind in the world, which features a grid of close-to-production I-PACE racers.

The new experience is available from now until the end of the season in late November. Since its launch in 2018, the Jaguar I-PACE has won multiple awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, European Car of the Year and German Car of the Year.

