Jaguar I-Pace Black Bookings Open in India, Gets Dark-Theme Styling and Features

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the bookings have been opened for the new Jaguar I-Pace Black in India. The Jaguar I-Pace has achieved global recognition and won multiple awards for its outstanding design, as per the company, and now, the all-electric performance SUV’s comes in a new edition, the I-Pace Black.

This exclusive new addition to the I-Pace range benefits from an enhanced specification which includes as standard a number of additional features including the Black Pack and panoramic roof. The clean, contemporary look is accentuated by the 19-inch Diamond Turned with Gloss Dark Grey contrast wheels. The I-Pace Black is available in the full range of colors, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paints.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The I-Pace Black enhances the appeal of this multi award winning Battery Electric Vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable.”

A success, as per Jaguar, and the recipient of 88 global automotive awards – including the triple accolades of 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car – the I-Pace is said to be a precursor to all-electric Jaguars of tomorrow. The company says that from 2025, Jaguar will be a reimagined, pure-electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies.

