Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Arrives in India ahead of Upcoming Launch, Does 0-100 Kmph in 4.8 Seconds

Jaguar Land Rover’s first foray into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), the I-Pace is now a step closer to being launched in India. The first unit of the All-Electric Performance SUV has landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are delighted to share with you pictures of the first Jaguar I-Pace in India. The I-Pace marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover’s journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future.”

The first Jaguar I-Pace in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-Pace produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s.

Since its debut, the I-Pace has won several accolades and over 80 global awards, including the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019. It was the first vehicle ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously in the 15-year history of the awards, reinforcing its status as the best electric luxury SUV.