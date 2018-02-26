English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV to Break Cover on March 1 Prior to Geneva Motor Show Official Debut

The Jaguar I-Pace will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
Jaguar I-Pace will be an all-electric SUV. (Photo: Jaguar)
Jaguar is set to debut their highly anticipated electric SUV I-Pace on March 1, 2018.

The I-Pace is Jaguar’s newest member of the Pace family and is the EV drivers have been waiting for, delivering sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat SUV practicality.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “Since revealing the I-Pace Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-Pace is not only a pioneer in our business, it promises to revolutionise the industry. Never before have I been so excited for a launch – the world is watching with great anticipation and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”

Full pricing and specifications will be announced and order books opened for full configurations immediately following the reveal.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.

With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11 000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, Jaguar’s design and engineering teams claim to have created a world-class all-electric SUV.

The official public debut of I-Pace will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
