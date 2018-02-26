English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV to Break Cover on March 1 Prior to Geneva Motor Show Official Debut
The Jaguar I-Pace will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.
Jaguar I-Pace will be an all-electric SUV. (Photo: Jaguar)
Jaguar is set to debut their highly anticipated electric SUV I-Pace on March 1, 2018.
The I-Pace is Jaguar’s newest member of the Pace family and is the EV drivers have been waiting for, delivering sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat SUV practicality.
Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “Since revealing the I-Pace Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-Pace is not only a pioneer in our business, it promises to revolutionise the industry. Never before have I been so excited for a launch – the world is watching with great anticipation and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”
Full pricing and specifications will be announced and order books opened for full configurations immediately following the reveal.
The Jaguar I-Pace will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.
With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11 000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, Jaguar’s design and engineering teams claim to have created a world-class all-electric SUV.
The official public debut of I-Pace will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.
Also Watch
The I-Pace is Jaguar’s newest member of the Pace family and is the EV drivers have been waiting for, delivering sustainable sports car performance, all-wheel-drive agility and five-seat SUV practicality.
Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “Since revealing the I-Pace Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-Pace is not only a pioneer in our business, it promises to revolutionise the industry. Never before have I been so excited for a launch – the world is watching with great anticipation and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”
Full pricing and specifications will be announced and order books opened for full configurations immediately following the reveal.
The Jaguar I-Pace will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40°C to 40°C.
With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11 000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, Jaguar’s design and engineering teams claim to have created a world-class all-electric SUV.
The official public debut of I-Pace will be at the Geneva Motor Show on 6 March.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan