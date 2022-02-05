Jaguar i-Pace Gets Amazon Alexa in Latest OTA Update - Details Here

Jaguar Land Rover owners can now enjoy an intuitive, voice-enabled experience with Amazon Alexa as the company introduced the feature to their PIVI Pro infotainment system. Currently, the Alexa-enabled system is being introduced in the Jaguar Land Rover I-pace SUV and will be incorporated in other vehicles in the JLR line-up over time. The update will be a software-over-the-air (SOTA) kind and will not require a visit to the retailer or any physical work whatsoever.

The auto manufacturer is aiming at easing the driving experience of the car with the help of Alexa assist. Now, drivers of the Jaguar Land Rover I-Pace SUV can control various things such as navigation, phone calls, media playback, etc., without letting their hands off the wheel. The update is also being touted as an accelerator of the transformation of JLR into a “ digital leader in the automotive industry.”

“The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our PIVI Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software over-the-air-updates,” said Alex Heslop, Director, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, JLR, in a press release.

According to the automaker, more than 2 lakh existing customers will be able to enjoy the seamless experience of the Alexa-enabled PIVI Pro infotainment system due to the SOTA update. First, customers need to scan a QR code to link Alexa to their InControl account. The code will be displayed on their PIVI Pro screen. After scanning, a few simple steps will complete the entire transformation.

After enabling Alexa, drivers will be able to play music, hear the news, check the weather, manage routes, operate smart home devices from the car, and so much more. And all of this can be done without using the phone or tapping any button on the infotainment screen. In addition, customers can also make sure their doors are locked, ask for the range of the car, etc.

