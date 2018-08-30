Jaguar I-Pace SUV Sets Record Lap Time for Production EVs at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Jaguar I-Pace at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. (Image: Jaguar)

Jaguar has set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 with the new all-electric I-Pace performance SUV at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The Jaguar I-Pace was displayed at the 2018 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Priced from £58,995 (Rs 53.56 lakh) and featuring all-wheel drive as standard, the I-Pace is available in three trim levels: S, SE and HSE.Jaguar brought the I-Pace to the road course in the United States as part of a marketing promotion with Motor Trend Group. The SUV was Piloted by professional race car driver Randy Pobst. The Photon Red I-Pace First Edition tackled the 11-turn track in completely stock trim. Pobst set what Motor Trend believes is the benchmark for the fastest lap at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for a four-door stock production vehicle.The new all-electric Jaguar I-Pace comes with a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery comprising 432 pouch cells which is capable of achieving a 0-80 percent battery charge in 40 minutes using 100kW DC fast charging. Jaguar has placed the battery as low as possible between the axles, providing close to optimal 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity optimising composure and reducing body roll. The 90kWh battery pack is found in both the production- and race-spec vehicles. The power dual permanent magnet motors are mounted on the front and rear deliver a combined 400PS and 696Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100km/h in 4.8s.According to Jaguar, the I-Pace SUV also has an advanced double wishbone front and integral link rear suspension to deliver both incredible ride comfort and the lateral stiffness needed during dynamic driving, ensuring excellent handling, grip and steering responses. The suspension design also features aluminium suspension links and knuckles to reduce weight, while maximising interior space.The I-Pace also enables the driver to select either high or low levels of regenerative braking to assist in improving efficiency and vehicle range. When high regenerative braking mode is selected the driver can experience single-pedal driving in certain conditions as the car decelerates when lifting off the accelerator; helping to reduce reliance on the brake pedal when slowing down. In fact, a maximum regenerative braking force of up to 0.4G is achievable in this mode.Jaguar first entered the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in 2016 with its I-Type 1 open-wheel racecar. The creation of the world’s first production battery electric vehicle race series – the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Championship broke at the 2017 Paris Motor Show. The championship supports the launch of the I-Pace and Jaguar's aim for electrification. The luxury brand is planning for all-new model lines in 2020 to be electric, with either battery electric, plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid options.Racing driver Katherine Legge was confirmed as the team’s first Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy pilot during the final rounds of the 2017/18 Formula E Championship held in New York City in July. Legge resume includes experience in Formula 3, Formula Renault, a Formula One test, Champ Car, Indy car, A1GP, DTM, and the first season of the Formula E championship.It was announced earlier that Legge would be joined by Bryan Sellers in RLL’s second car. American sports car racer Bryan Sellers also currently competes in IMSA, behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracán GT3. Sellers’ resume includes drives in the American Le Mans Series, Rolex Sports Car, Skip Barber Formula Dodge and winning the USF2000 National Championship in 2002.Up to 20 identical racecars will take to the grid from the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E season onwards. The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy races will take place before the main Formula E race on the same street circuits. The series offers teams the chance to showcase driving talent and electric performance on the world stage in zero-emissions motorsport.Designed, engineered and built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace eTROPHY racecar is powered by the same battery as the I-Pace production car and modifies the body-in-white with a purpose-built racing interior stripped of unnecessary weight, finished with the latest FIA-approved safety components.