Jaguar-Land Rover Clocks 15-lakh Production Mark For Its Ingenium Engine Range

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday said it has crossed 15-lakh production mark for its Ingenium engine range which powers its current models. The company's engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of electrified, petrol and diesel powertrains for all JLR models, the automaker said in a statement.

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, JLR'a all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies, it added. "We are experiencing an unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it's more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect," JLR Powertrain Operations Launch Director Ken Close said.

Also Watch:

The Ingenium powertrains offer the very best of both world's better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, and even greater torque for a more responsive and engaging drive, he added.