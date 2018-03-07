English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Fall 2.6% in February

The company said retail sales of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6 percent down on "the previous years all-time high".

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Fall 2.6% in February
Range Rover Evoque in action at the Land Rover Experience Tour. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 2.6 percent decline in global sales at 39,911 units in February. Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were at 11,565 units, a fall of 5.2 percent, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 28,346 units in the month, down 1.5 percent, it added.

The company said retail sales of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6 percent down on "the previous years all-time high".

"Solid demand in China (up 3.3 percent) and other overseas markets (up 1.5 percent ) was offset by lower sales in the UK (down 15.2 percent for the month) and Europe (down 6.9 percent) , where trading conditions remained challenging.

Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said the company is "continuing to see weaker market conditions in Europe and the UK in particular largely reflecting diesel uncertainty".

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18

Also Watch

  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES