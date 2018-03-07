Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Fall 2.6% in February

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 2.6 percent decline in global sales at 39,911 units in February. Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were at 11,565 units, a fall of 5.2 percent, the company said in a statement.Land Rover range posted sales of 28,346 units in the month, down 1.5 percent, it added.The company said retail sales of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6 percent down on "the previous years all-time high"."Solid demand in China (up 3.3 percent) and other overseas markets (up 1.5 percent ) was offset by lower sales in the UK (down 15.2 percent for the month) and Europe (down 6.9 percent) , where trading conditions remained challenging.Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said the company is "continuing to see weaker market conditions in Europe and the UK in particular largely reflecting diesel uncertainty".