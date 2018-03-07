English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Fall 2.6% in February
The company said retail sales of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6 percent down on "the previous years all-time high".
Range Rover Evoque in action at the Land Rover Experience Tour. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 2.6 percent decline in global sales at 39,911 units in February. Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were at 11,565 units, a fall of 5.2 percent, the company said in a statement.
Land Rover range posted sales of 28,346 units in the month, down 1.5 percent, it added.
"Solid demand in China (up 3.3 percent) and other overseas markets (up 1.5 percent ) was offset by lower sales in the UK (down 15.2 percent for the month) and Europe (down 6.9 percent) , where trading conditions remained challenging.
Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said the company is "continuing to see weaker market conditions in Europe and the UK in particular largely reflecting diesel uncertainty".
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
