Jaguar Land Rover Inaugurates Its First Boutique Showroom in India at Bengaluru

The boutique showroom is equipped with a digital personalization studio, offering customisation options. It also showcases and retails the latest accessories and branded goods.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover - Boutique Showroom. (Image source: Jaguar Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India announced the opening of its new Boutique showroom by Marqland at Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. The new facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) and Naveen Philip, Director, Marqland. The new facility is aimed to provide better customer access and allow for the display of both Jaguar and Land Rover’s portfolio. The boutique showroom is equipped with a digital personalization studio, offering customisation options. It also showcases and retails the latest accessories and branded goods.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to introduce a boutique showroom in one of our key markets, Bengaluru. Enabled by the latest in digital technologies, the brand new facility will help us enhance customer experience and engagement with the two iconic brands. The showroom is very well located and offers great ease of access to many fans and customers of Jaguar Land Rover in Bengaluru.”

Customers can even book their cars by visiting the online booking platform at www.findmeacar.in for Jaguar and www.findmeasuv.in for Land Rover. For more information on Jaguar and Land Rover product range in India, please visit www.jaguar.in and www.landrover.in.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 27 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada and Surat.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
