Jaguar Land Rover Inaugurates New 3S Dealership in Surat

Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool. (Image: Reuters)

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of Navjivan Luxury Cars as its authorized retailer in the city of Surat, thereby expanding its network in India. Navjivan Luxury Cars has developed a state-of-the-art multi-level 3S facility which was inaugurated by Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), Mr. Hitendra Gajjar, Director and Mr. Dipak Gajjar, Director, Navjivan Luxury Cars.This dealership facility is designed and equipped to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales services. The facility can display 8 cars enabling the display of almost the full range of products from Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio. The facility has an integrated service workshop and is equipped with 12 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment manned by a team of highly trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are delighted to introduce our new dealership facility in Surat and are committed to easing accessibility for our customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products in South Gujarat. The opening of this ultra-modern, integrated, one stop facility offering our esteemed customers, Sales, Service & Spare parts from the same location is in line with that objective.”Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 27 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada and Surat.