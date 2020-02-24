Jaguar Land Rover Inaugurates New Retail Facility in Hyderabad

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the opening of its new 3S retailer facility in the tech city of Hyderabad, Pride Motors. The new facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) and Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Pride Motors. This dealership facility is spread over 4,000 square metres and is designed to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales services. The new facility provides an enhanced premium customer experience with 12 bays, displaying a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, and has an impressive handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers.



This facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover Approved pre-owned car section and showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its discerning customers. An integrated service workshop and is equipped with 17 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment manned by a team of highly trained staff including technicians and other service personnel is also part of the facility.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Pride Motors, with whom we have been associated for over six years with the opening of this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility. Our customers in Hyderabad and adjoining areas will be able to enjoy a world-class facility that provides sales, service and spares under one-roof, from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India: The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 44.98 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 49.78 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 63.78 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 111.30 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 90.93 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Land Rover Product Portfolio in India: The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 54.94 Lakh ), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 57.06 Lakh), the Range Rover Velar (priced at Rs 71.87 Lakh), Discovery (starting at Rs 75.60 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 87.02 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 182.25 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.