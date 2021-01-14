Jaguar Land Rover Inaugurates New Showroom in Bengaluru in Partnership With Shakti Motors

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the appointment of Shakti Auto Cars as its new Retailer Partner in Bengaluru, with Venkatesh Tatuskar as its Director. The new, state-of-the-art 3S facility is located in the upscale Brookfield area of Bengaluru, close to the major IT hub of Whitefield area.

This Retailer facility is spread over 4 180 square metres with a 10 cars display, a wide range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles can be showcased to discerning customers. An impressive handover bay for delivering vehicles at the showroom allows for a more personalized customer experience. The facility also has an Approved pre-owned car area to cater to the needs of pre-owned customers, while also showcasing a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. An integrated service workshop, equipped with 18 service bays with state-of-the-art equipment is manned by a team of highly trained staff to delight customers with an exceptional ownership experience.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are delighted to announce that we have partnered with Shakti Auto Cars to service our customers in Bengaluru. With its ultra-modern sales facility, housing sales, service and spares, it provides our customers with an enhanced access and convenience, along with a world class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”

Customers can even book their cars by visiting the online booking platform at www.findmeacar.in for Jaguar and www.findmeasuv.in for Land Rover.