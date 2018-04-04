English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar Land Rover India FY 2017-18 Sales up by 83%
Jaguar Land Rover have ten product actions lined for the new financial year.
Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool. Image used for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday reported a rise of 83 percent in its 2017-18 sales which increased to 4,609 units.
According to the company, the "sterling performance" was on account of a sustained product launch offensive in the last 12 months, along with a steadily expanding retail footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programmes.
Besides, the company announced plans for 2018-19, with at least "ten product actions lined for the new financial year".
"The aggressive product plan for FY 2018-19 will help in sustaining the strong growth momentum achieved by the company in 2017-18," the company said in a statement.
