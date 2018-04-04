English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar Land Rover India FY 2017-18 Sales up by 83%

Jaguar Land Rover have ten product actions lined for the new financial year.

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2018, 3:12 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover India FY 2017-18 Sales up by 83%
Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool. Image used for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday reported a rise of 83 percent in its 2017-18 sales which increased to 4,609 units.

According to the company, the "sterling performance" was on account of a sustained product launch offensive in the last 12 months, along with a steadily expanding retail footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programmes.

Besides, the company announced plans for 2018-19, with at least "ten product actions lined for the new financial year".

"The aggressive product plan for FY 2018-19 will help in sustaining the strong growth momentum achieved by the company in 2017-18," the company said in a statement.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
