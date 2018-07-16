English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Jaguar Land Rover India Launches F-Type with Petrol Engine at Rs 90.93 Lakh

The Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 L Coupe starts from Rs 90.93 Lakh while the 2.0 L Convertible starts from Rs 101.45 Lakh.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 L Coupe. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine in the F-Type sportscar, both in the coupe and convertible models. The F-TYPE now spans from the entry-level four-cylinder model to Jaguar’s 322 km/h, all-weather supercar – the F-TYPE SVR. The Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 L Coupe starts from Rs 90.93 Lakh while the 2.0 L Convertible starts from Rs 101.45 Lakh.

The all-aluminium sports car with the 221 kW 2.0 L turbocharged petrol motor delivers Jaguar sports car DNA with enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability. The Ingenium engine contributes to an overall vehicle weight reduction of 52 kg – most of which is over the front axle – and enhances the agility.

Jaguar F-Type SVR Jaguar F-Type SVR. (Photo: Jaguar)

The new 221 kW 2.0-litre petrol motor in the F-Type has a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds0 and a top speed of 250 km/h. Both the intake and exhaust are tuned to deliver the renowned F-TYPE sound/ exhaust note.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “We are very excited about the introduction of the 2.0 l engine on the F-TYPE. This will make our sportscar brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-TYPE with its own unique driving character.”

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 39.73 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 49.58 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 62.99 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 110.38 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 90.93 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
