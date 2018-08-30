English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 83 Percent Growth in 2017-18

Jaguar Land Rover India also grew 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 83 Percent Growth in 2017-18
Jaguar Land Rover's dealership in Kolkata. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover India)
Loading...
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 percent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said today. The state already has a base of 700 customers.

"We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India", said while launching a new retail facility. "A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities," he added.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had also announced that it is now looking seriously at how much pedestrians actually trust self-driving vehicles by studying the behaviour of people around autonomous cars. In addition to this, Jaguar had recently set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 with the new all-electric I-Pace performance SUV at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...