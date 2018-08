Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 83 Percent Growth in 2017-18

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 percent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said today. The state already has a base of 700 customers."We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India", said while launching a new retail facility. "A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities," he added.Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had also announced that it is now looking seriously at how much pedestrians actually trust self-driving vehicles by studying the behaviour of people around autonomous cars. In addition to this, Jaguar had recently set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 with the new all-electric I-Pace performance SUV at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.