English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 83 Percent Growth in 2017-18
Jaguar Land Rover India also grew 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18.
Jaguar Land Rover's dealership in Kolkata. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover India)
Loading...
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 percent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said today. The state already has a base of 700 customers.
"We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India", said while launching a new retail facility. "A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities," he added.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had also announced that it is now looking seriously at how much pedestrians actually trust self-driving vehicles by studying the behaviour of people around autonomous cars. In addition to this, Jaguar had recently set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 with the new all-electric I-Pace performance SUV at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
"We grew 83 per cent in the domestic market and over 50 per cent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India", said while launching a new retail facility. "A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities," he added.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had also announced that it is now looking seriously at how much pedestrians actually trust self-driving vehicles by studying the behaviour of people around autonomous cars. In addition to this, Jaguar had recently set a production EV record lap time of 1:48.18 with the new all-electric I-Pace performance SUV at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Anand Mahindra is Curious to Know What Happens to His Tractor in PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...