English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar-Land Rover India to Launch 10 Products in FY 2018-19
JLR India has completed FY 17-18 with a stellar volume growth of 83 percent, selling 4 609 units.
Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool. Image used for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Group owned Jaguar-Land Rover India has announced the plans for Fiscal Year 2018-19, with at least ten product actions lined for the new financial year. The aggressive product plan for FY 2018-19 will help in sustaining the strong growth momentum achieved by the company in 2017-18. JLR India has completed FY 17-18 with a stellar volume growth of 83 percent, selling 4 609 units.
Speaking about the performance, Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said “We thank our customers for their continued patronage and enthusiasm for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover. The customers gave us a huge thumbs up for some of the new products launched such as the fifth-generation All-New Land Rover Discovery and the New Range Rover Velar. Other name plates such as Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE as well as Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque continued their winning streak with their popularity index rising exponentially with the customers.”
Jaguar F-Pace is now a made in India model . (Photo: Jaguar India)
Jaguar Product Portfolio in India include the XE sedan (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 100.80 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 134.33 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)
The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 43.80 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 51.83 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 80.92 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Speaking about the performance, Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said “We thank our customers for their continued patronage and enthusiasm for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover. The customers gave us a huge thumbs up for some of the new products launched such as the fifth-generation All-New Land Rover Discovery and the New Range Rover Velar. Other name plates such as Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE as well as Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque continued their winning streak with their popularity index rising exponentially with the customers.”
Jaguar F-Pace is now a made in India model . (Photo: Jaguar India)
Jaguar Product Portfolio in India include the XE sedan (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 100.80 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 134.33 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)
The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 43.80 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 51.83 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 80.92 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smith and Bancroft Won't Challenge CA Ban for Ball Tampering
- 'Salman Khan as Professional as Christian Bale and Tom Hardy'
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli