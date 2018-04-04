Jaguar-Land Rover India to Launch 10 Products in FY 2018-19

Jaguar F-Pace is now a made in India model . (Photo: Jaguar India)

Tata Group owned Jaguar-Land Rover India has announced the plans for Fiscal Year 2018-19, with at least ten product actions lined for the new financial year. The aggressive product plan for FY 2018-19 will help in sustaining the strong growth momentum achieved by the company in 2017-18. JLR India has completed FY 17-18 with a stellar volume growth of 83 percent, selling 4 609 units.Speaking about the performance, Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said “We thank our customers for their continued patronage and enthusiasm for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover. The customers gave us a huge thumbs up for some of the new products launched such as the fifth-generation All-New Land Rover Discovery and the New Range Rover Velar. Other name plates such as Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE as well as Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque continued their winning streak with their popularity index rising exponentially with the customers.”Jaguar Product Portfolio in India include the XE sedan (starting at Rs 37.31 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 48.14 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 61.91 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 100.80 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 134.33 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 43.80 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 51.83 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 80.92 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 Lakh). (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.)