Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Online Buying Platforms in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the next generation of its online car buying platforms, findmeacar.in for Jaguar and findmeasuv.in for Land Rover. Originally launched in 2016, the two platforms allow customers to book new and approved vehicles online by paying a deposit from anywhere, at any time. It also provides options through which, customers can request for a quotation or book a test drive.Furthermore, customers can select their vehicle from a variety of filters – model, variant and engine, price, colour, availability of vehicles during a specific period and even offers. They can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value if it meets Jaguar Land Rover India criteria.Customers can use the platform to navigate through the various options. They can also speak directly with JLR India's customer care executives through online chat or speak with them on phone. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The new generation online platforms offer a seamless purchase experience that greatly enhances the convenience and ease of owning Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in India.”