English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar-Land Rover is Official Partner For James Bond Inspired 007 ELEMENTS Experience in Austria
aguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now an official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak.
007 Bond Elements Vehicles. (Image: Jaguar-Land Rover)
Jaguar-Land Rover has a new mission with James Bond – a three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria. Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now an official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak.
007 ELEMENTS is a new James Bond cinematic installation located in Sölden, Tyrol. The state-of-the-art visitor attraction will open on 12 July 2018. 007 ELEMENTS is a partnership between EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) who jointly own the rights to the James Bond films, and Cable Car Companies Sölden.
007 ELEMENTS in Austria. (Image: Jaguar-Land Rover)
007 ELEMENTS offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic secret agent in a new mountain-top location next to the ice Q restaurant used as the Hoffler Klinik in Spectre. Interactive displays featuring Jaguar Land Rover technical content along with the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR used for filming Spectre will form part of the experience.
Visitors will also see the latest Jaguar Land Rover technology, with the artificial intelligence systems and 90kWh lithium-ion battery from an electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV used to power a wireframe model of the C-X75 concept car that starred in a spectacular car chase through Rome in Spectre.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.2 Crore!
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles have appeared in nine Bond films since Octopussy in 1983, when Roger Moore made a dramatic escape in a Range Rover Classic driven by Bianca (Tina Hudson).
“From one British icon to another, Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be part of 007 ELEMENTS, the new James Bond experience. We have collaborated with EON Productions and Cable Car Companies Sölden to showcase our Bond vehicles and latest technologies in this unique installation overlooking the Ötztal Alps,” said Mark Cameron, Jaguar Land Rover Experiential Marketing Director.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
007 ELEMENTS is a new James Bond cinematic installation located in Sölden, Tyrol. The state-of-the-art visitor attraction will open on 12 July 2018. 007 ELEMENTS is a partnership between EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) who jointly own the rights to the James Bond films, and Cable Car Companies Sölden.
007 ELEMENTS in Austria. (Image: Jaguar-Land Rover)
007 ELEMENTS offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic secret agent in a new mountain-top location next to the ice Q restaurant used as the Hoffler Klinik in Spectre. Interactive displays featuring Jaguar Land Rover technical content along with the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR used for filming Spectre will form part of the experience.
Visitors will also see the latest Jaguar Land Rover technology, with the artificial intelligence systems and 90kWh lithium-ion battery from an electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV used to power a wireframe model of the C-X75 concept car that starred in a spectacular car chase through Rome in Spectre.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.2 Crore!
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles have appeared in nine Bond films since Octopussy in 1983, when Roger Moore made a dramatic escape in a Range Rover Classic driven by Bianca (Tina Hudson).
“From one British icon to another, Jaguar Land Rover is proud to be part of 007 ELEMENTS, the new James Bond experience. We have collaborated with EON Productions and Cable Car Companies Sölden to showcase our Bond vehicles and latest technologies in this unique installation overlooking the Ötztal Alps,” said Mark Cameron, Jaguar Land Rover Experiential Marketing Director.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|14
|7
|10
|31
|1
|Australia
|61
|46
|47
|154
|2
|England
|28
|32
|25
|85
|4
|Canada
|11
|26
|19
|56
|5
|South Africa
|11
|9
|12
|32
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|7
|Scotland
|7
|13
|15
|35
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|10
|25
|9
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|11
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|1
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|7
|13
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|3
|7
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Kidambi Srikanth Scripts History, Attains World No.1 Ranking
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- CSK Players Express Disappointment About Shift of Venue to Pune
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite