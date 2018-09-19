English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar Land Rover Offers Advanced Connectivity Features on Select Models in India
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India said they will offer advanced connectivity features on its flagship products, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Jaguar Land Rover India)
Loading...
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India said it has started offering advanced connectivity features on its flagship products, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery. The vehicles now come with connectivity features called Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker under the InControl Package.
"It has been our endeavour to bring the very best and latest connected car technologies into India and we are delighted that our tech-savvy customers can now enjoy a more safe and secure driving experience," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
JLR first introduced 4G capable Wi-Fi and Pro Services in 2017. As an extension, the company has now added Land Rover optimised assistance and SOS emergency call under Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker, it said.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover had recently confirmed a cut in its production schedule at the Castle Bromwich plant manufacturing Jaguar cars in the West Midlands region of England due to "continuing headwinds" impacting the British car industry.
"It has been our endeavour to bring the very best and latest connected car technologies into India and we are delighted that our tech-savvy customers can now enjoy a more safe and secure driving experience," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
JLR first introduced 4G capable Wi-Fi and Pro Services in 2017. As an extension, the company has now added Land Rover optimised assistance and SOS emergency call under Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker, it said.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover had recently confirmed a cut in its production schedule at the Castle Bromwich plant manufacturing Jaguar cars in the West Midlands region of England due to "continuing headwinds" impacting the British car industry.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Sania Mirza's Tweet a Reminder That Trolling Before India-Pak Match is New Definition of National Pride
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...