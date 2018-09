Jaguar Land Rover Offers Advanced Connectivity Features on Select Models in India

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India said it has started offering advanced connectivity features on its flagship products, the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery. The vehicles now come with connectivity features called Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker under the InControl Package."It has been our endeavour to bring the very best and latest connected car technologies into India and we are delighted that our tech-savvy customers can now enjoy a more safe and secure driving experience," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.JLR first introduced 4G capable Wi-Fi and Pro Services in 2017. As an extension, the company has now added Land Rover optimised assistance and SOS emergency call under Protect, Remote Premium and Secure Tracker, it said.Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover had recently confirmed a cut in its production schedule at the Castle Bromwich plant manufacturing Jaguar cars in the West Midlands region of England due to "continuing headwinds" impacting the British car industry.