Jaguar Land Rover Opens New Dealership in Kolkata
The facility can display 11 cars enabling the display of almost the full range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.
Jaguar Land Rover has opened a new dealership in Kolkata. (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover India)
Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of Lexus Motors’ new showroom facility in the Rajarhat area of Kolkata. Lexus Motors has developed a state-of-the-art multi-level facility which was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL, Binod Agarwal, Director and Vedant Agarwal, Director, Lexus Motors.
This showroom facility is designed and equipped to provide the highest quality sales experience. The facility can display 11 cars enabling the display of almost the full range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are delighted to introduce our new showroom facility in Kolkata and are committed to easing accessibility for our customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products in the city. The opening of this ultra-modern showroom facility for our esteemed customers in an upcoming part of the city is in line with that objective.”
The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 35.85 Lakh), XF (starting at Rs 46.46 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs 60.02 Lakh), XJ (starting at Rs 100.80 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 134.33 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
The Land Rover range in India also includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 42.48 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 50.20 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh), New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 78.83 Lakh) Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 93.82 Lakh), and Range Rover (starting at Rs 166.42 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
