Jaguar Land Rover Opens New Showroom in Lucknow, Announces New Retail Partner

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the appointment of JSV Motors as its new Retailer Partner in Lucknow, with Jatin Varma as its Director. JSV Motors has started operating from the fully integrated 3S facility at Amar Shaheed Path, near the airport area of Lucknow.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with JSV Motors to service our customers in Lucknow and adjoining areas. With its convenient location and an ultra-modern facility with sales, service and spares under one roof, our customers can now enjoy a world-class experience of owning a Jaguar Land Rover product in this region.”

Also Watch:

This Retailer facility is spread over 3500 sq m and also displays approved pre-owned cars along with Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. As per the company, it has a fully equipped service workshop and state-of-the-art tools and equipment to handle all service needs. The service facility is manned by a team of highly trained staff, including technicians and other service personnel.