Jaguar Land Rover Partners With Google to Integrate Air Quality Measuring Sensors in I-Pace SUV

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Google to integrate the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE with air quality measuring sensors and Street View mapping technology. The I-PACE is the first all-electric Google vehicle and will be used to measure street-by-street air quality in Dublin including nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and fine particles (PM2.5). It will also help update Google Maps.

The Jaguar I-PACE has been equipped with specialised mobile air sensors developed by Aclima and has launched in Dublin to capture data over the next 12 months. Google’s scientific research partners will analyse the data and develop maps of street-level air pollution.

Jaguar Land Rover engineers have worked to integrate Google Street View technology into the vehicle, including new roof mountings for the Street View camera, new rear-window glass which allows for wiring and redesigned interior switchgear to incorporate Google Street View controls. With a focus on air quality, the I-PACE offers cabin air ionisation and PM2.5 filtration to enhance occupant comfort and well-being.

The partnership comes as Jaguar Land Rover defines its future strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact – with a commitment to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039.

To realise this vision, Jaguar Land Rover will collaborate with industry leaders to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development.

Elena Allen, Project Manager for Business Development at Jaguar Land Rover said: “The integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is the perfect solution for measuring air quality. We are delighted to support this project as it aligns with our own journey to becoming an electric-first business and achieving net zero carbon by 2039. Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society.”

Google has partnered with Dublin City Council, as part of its Environmental Insights Explorer’s air quality programme to map hyperlocal air quality insights for cities to take action on their climate and health.

Google and Dublin City Council hope access to this data will help scientists, researchers and policymakers as they study air quality, as well as encourage people to make small but informed daily changes to help improve it.

Paddy Flynn, Vice President of Geo Operations at Google, said: “Air quality is a serious concern, especially for cities, but there is a gap in terms of localised data and insights available to both decision-makers and citizens. As part of this project, we’re using technology to capture this important data and make it accessible so that together with Dublin City Council, we can drive solution planning.”

