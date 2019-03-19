English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar-Land Rover Prices Set to Increase by 4 Per Cent from April 1, 2019
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar-Land Rover India Ltd. said this increase in price is purely inflationary.
Range Rover Evoque in action at the Land Rover Experience Tour. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Jaguar-Land Rover India will increase prices of select products by up to 4%, with effect from April 1, 2019. Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar-Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said: “Jaguar Land Rover in India offers a portfolio of world class products that inspire and excite. This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers.”
The Jaguar portfolio in India includes the XE, XF, XJ and F-PACE as locally manufactured products and the F-TYPE. The Land Rover portfolio consists of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque as locally manufactured products, along with the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery.
The pricing of Land Rover model range starts at Rs 44 Lakh in India, meaning the prices are set to increase by at least Rs 2 Lakh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
