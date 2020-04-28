Jaguar Land Rover Scales up Production of Face Visor for NHS Staff Fighting COVID-19

Jaguar Land Rover is scaling up production of its protective face visors. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further 14 000 visors each week for key workers across the UK.

Earlier this month, the carmaker announced the manufacture of 3D-printed face visors at its Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon, home to one of the most advanced 3D-printing facilities in Europe. Visors have been produced and shipped to NHS Trusts across the UK, including the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Now, using injection mould tooling supplied by WHS Plastics of Sutton Coldfield, the operation will produce in excess of 2 000 per day – with one polypropylene headband generated every 30 s.

Jaguar Land Rover is also releasing its NHS-approved CAD design in the hope that businesses with Additive Manufacturing facilities will join the global call for more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE); the ready-to-print files can be downloaded here.

Each face visor has been designed to be reusable and can be dismantled and cleaned before being used again, safeguarding NHS trusts against future shortages.

Jaguar Land Rover continues to work closely with the UK government and has offered its research and engineering expertise, as well as digital engineering and design, the printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support.

