AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jaguar Land Rover Scales up Production of Face Visor for NHS Staff Fighting COVID-19

Jaguar Land Rover Face Visors. (Image source: JLR)

Jaguar Land Rover Face Visors. (Image source: JLR)

Each face visor has been designed to be reusable and can be dismantled and cleaned before being used again, safeguarding NHS trusts against future shortages.

Share this:

Jaguar Land Rover is scaling up production of its protective face visors. New tooling, developed by WHS Plastics, will produce a further 14 000 visors each week for key workers across the UK.

Earlier this month, the carmaker announced the manufacture of 3D-printed face visors at its Advanced Product Creation Centre in Gaydon, home to one of the most advanced 3D-printing facilities in Europe. Visors have been produced and shipped to NHS Trusts across the UK, including the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Now, using injection mould tooling supplied by WHS Plastics of Sutton Coldfield, the operation will produce in excess of 2 000 per day – with one polypropylene headband generated every 30 s.

Jaguar Land Rover is also releasing its NHS-approved CAD design in the hope that businesses with Additive Manufacturing facilities will join the global call for more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE); the ready-to-print files can be downloaded here.

Each face visor has been designed to be reusable and can be dismantled and cleaned before being used again, safeguarding NHS trusts against future shortages.

Jaguar Land Rover continues to work closely with the UK government and has offered its research and engineering expertise, as well as digital engineering and design, the printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres