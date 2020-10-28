Jaguar Land Rover Working on Aerospace Tech to Develop Lightweight Vehicle in Future

Luxury car making brand Jaguar and British carmaker company Land Rover is taking part in a rather unique kind of a research trial. The research is primarily focused on testing the capabilities of advanced lightweight metals and composites that can perhaps be used in future vehicles.

As per a report published in Carwale, this project will go on for two years. During this tenure, the luxury car making brand and British carmaker company will be using technology that has been developed for the aerospace industry. This is being done in order to understand how the materials respond to corrosive environments, in over rigorous terrains and the global market.

Samples of the new metals and composites that are being planned for use in future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be designed into aerospace-grade sensors. After this, they will be put through their paces in some of the world’s most extreme physical conditions, which can range from sand to really rocky terrain to many others.

From what is being believed till now, the sensors that will be installed in the vehicles will be measuring the performance of the material. These sensors will directly be sharing the data with Jaguar Land Rover’s product development team in the United Kingdom. The information by these sensors will then be used by engineers to accurately forecast the material’s behaviour. This entire process will be helpful in the development of future vehicle programmes and will also ensure that next-generation lightweight metals meet the company’s stringent standards, high-quality finish and are longer-lasting.

The research forms part of Gesamtverband der Aluminiumindustrie (GDA), a consortium of aluminium manufacturers and carmakers who are basically researching the longevity of materials and how they can be made lighter and more durable. The main aim of the research is to continue the research in future materials.