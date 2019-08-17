Jaguar Wants Oxford Dictionary to Redefine the Meaning of 'Car', Be More EV Friendly

Jaguar has submitted an application to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and Oxford Dictionaries to revise the definition of the word 'car'. At present, the OED defines a ‘car’ as ‘a road vehicle powered by a motor (usually an internal combustion engine) designed to carry a driver and a small number of passengers, and usually having two front and two rear wheels, esp. for private, commercial, or leisure use.’ On the other hand, the Oxford Dictionaries definition is similar: ‘A road vehicle, typically with four wheels, powered by an internal combustion engine and able to carry a small number of people.’

The British car makers want Oxford to include additional powertrains, including electric vehicles to the updated definition. The reason behind Jaguar’s move is the company’s all-electric performance SUV, Jaguar I-Pace. But if we go by the official meaning of the word ‘car’ then the zero-emission vehicle doesn’t fall under the ‘car’ category.

David Browne, head of Jaguar Land Rover’s naming committee, said, "A lot of time and thought is put into the name of any new vehicle or technology to ensure it is consumer friendly, so it’s surprising to see that the definition of the car is a little outdated. We are therefore inviting the Oxford English Dictionary and the Oxford Dictionaries to update its online classification to reflect the shift from traditional internal combustion engines towards more sustainable powertrains."

Further, Jaguar has also asked people to support the movement and express their thoughts across social media platforms. The car makers urged people to use the hashtag #RedefineTheCar on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.